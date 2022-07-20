Reliance Industries acquires a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s T20 league

Reliance Industries has taken another giant leap in the world of cricket, taking forward the legacy of the Mumbai Indians brand. It has acquired a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s upcoming T20 league based in Cape Town and has also come closer to acquiring the UAE-based International League T-20 team.

For over a decade, Reliance Industries has been playing a crucial role in evolving the sports ecosystem in the country with the ownership of cricket franchises, football league in India, sports sponsorship, consultancy, and athlete talent management. Reliance Foundation Sports – the CSR wing of RIL has been leading India’s Olympic Movement by providing opportunities to athletes across the country to become champions in multiple sports and also leading India’s charge in hosting global sporting events. Earlier this year, Mrs Neeta Ambani led a successful bid to host the prestigious International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai in 2023 after a gap of 40 years.

Mrs Ambani, director of Reliance Industries said, “I’m delighted to welcome our new T20 team to the Reliance family! We are excited to take the Mumbai Indians’ brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to South Africa, a nation that loves cricket as much as we do in India! South Africa has a strong sporting ecosystem, and we look forward to exploring the power and potential of this collaboration. As we grow MI’s global cricketing footprint, we remain committed to spreading joy and cheer through sport!”

Mr Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio said, “With our South African franchise, we now have three T20 teams across three countries. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and depth of knowledge in the cricket ecosystem & brand Mumbai Indians to help build the team and provide fans with some of the best cricketing experiences.”

Cricket South Africa has announced a six-team franchise-based T20 competition, with the inaugural tournament scheduled to be played in January 2023. The tournament will feature six teams, who will play each other twice in a round-robin stage before the top three proceed to the playoffs with 33 matches to be played over three to four weeks.

About Reliance Industries Limited:

Reliance is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), cash profit of INR 110,778 crore ($14.6 billion), and net profit of INR 67,845 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

Reliance is the top-ranked company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of “World’s Largest Companies”. The company stands 53rd in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of “World’s Largest Public Companies” for 2022 – the top-most among Indian companies. It features among LinkedIn’s ‘The Best Companies to Work For in India’ (2021).

