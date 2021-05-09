- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
'Remainder of IPL 2021 Can't Be Held in India,' Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ruled out hosting the rest of IPL 2021 in India, while stressing it's too early to find a slot for the remainder of the tournament.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 7:31 PM IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ruled out hosting the rest of IPL 2021 in India, while stressing it’s too early to find a slot for the remainder of the tournament. Speaking to Sportstar, Ganguly said it’s easy to say in hindsight that the tournament should have been called off earlier. The IPL was suspended earlier this week after rising cases within bio bubbles in Delhi and Ahmedabad.
‘He May Not be Seen Playing Test Cricket For a Long While’ – Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya
Ganguly was asked if the rest of the tournament could be held after the World Test Championship final, which ends on June 22. However, he ruled it out saying India will be playing a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.
“India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL,” he said.
Impressed With MS Dhoni, CSK Tactically the Best Team in IPL: Scott Styris
“You can say that now in hindsight that the IPL should have been called off earlier. Mumbai and Chennai (bio bubbles) did not have cases. Only when the IPL reached Delhi and Ahmedabad did the cases rise. People will say a lot of things in any case. The English Premier League had so many people affected. But they could reschedule the matches. But you can’t do that with IPL. You stop it for seven days and it is done. Players go back home and then the process of quarantine starts from scratch.
“…we would have continued if there were no cases. We would have completed the IPL. The players were in the bubble and there were no crowds at the venues. Players were not getting infected. Once the players got affected, we called it off. Look at leagues going around the world. They have had Covid cases, but they have continued.”
Ganguly said the board could smoothly conduct the domestic tournaments – Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – and the Test series against England because of relatively lower cases in the country.
“Creating the bio-bubbles and sticking to the discipline were paramount. We had cooperation from all stakeholders. Covid cases were fewer in December-February, and we could go ahead with some domestic cricket. We had plans for the junior cricketers, too, for this July, but the second wave has left us with little choice but to cancel it.
“Because the numbers were down, and we had just two teams. The bio-bubbles were there. We had 760 players in the bio-bubble (domestic season), but the key was that the Covid numbers were down across the country – 7,000 a day. Now we have more than four lakh daily cases.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule