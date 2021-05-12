Remainder of PSL 6 in UAE? PCB in Advanced Talks But Final Decision Not Before Next Week

The clouds of uncertainty continue to hang over the future of PSL 6 with no clarity over whether the remainder of the Pakistan’s T20 league will be completed this year. According to a latest report, discussions are currently ongoing between Pakistan Cricket Board and the Emirates Cricket Board but a final call will unlikely be taken before next week.

PSL 6 was suspended midway earlier this year in March when several players began testing positive for coronavirus with the season being held entirely in Pakistan. However, now the PCB is exploring the possibility of staging the remainder of the event in Dubai even as cases continue to surge in Pakistan.

“We are in discussions with the Emirates Cricket Board about the possibilities of playing the remaining 20 PSL 2021 matches in the UAE. However, due to Eid holidays in the UAE, we are unlikely to come to a final decision until next week,” a senior PCB official told Gulf News.

Even if PCB manages to convince UAE to host the remaining matches, the availability of international players will have to be taken into account as well. As of now, UAE has issued a travel ban from various countries in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A franchise official termed the current situation ‘fluid’ with the stakeholders exploring all options. “The situation is still fluid as PCB are exploring all the options. However, if the backlog of matches cannot be completed in June, then staging the remaining part of this year’s edition may be difficult,’’ the official was quoted as saying.

Like PCB, BCCI is also brainstorming over the window for its IPL 2021 which was also suspended after several positive cases of coronavirus began cropping up last week. There are reports that UAE may be considered as one of the venues with several English county club also reportedly interested in playing hosts.

