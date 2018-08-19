Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Remaining Fixtures of Quadrangular ‘A’ Series Moved to Bengaluru

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 19, 2018, 9:07 PM IST
IMAGE: Twitter/BCCI

With the first four fixtures of the Quadrangular series abandoned without a ball being bowled, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved the remaining fixtures of the tournament from Vijayawada to Bengaluru.

Following the abandonment of the two games on Sunday (August 19) and more rains forecast in the coming days, match officials, in consultation with the four teams - India A, India B, Australia A and South Africa A, have decided to move the series to the Bengaluru, with the remaining matches to be played at Alur and Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here’s the revised schedule:

August 23

India A vs Australia A - Chinnaswamy Stadium

India B vs South Africa A - Alur

August 24 - Reserve Day

August 25

India A vs India B - Alur

South Africa A vs Australia A - Chinnaswamy Stadium

August 26 - Reserve Day

August 27

India A vs South Africa A - Chinnaswamy Stadium

India B vs Australia A - Alur

August 28 - Reserve Day

August 29

Finals – Team 1 vs Team 2 - M. Chinnaswamy stadium

Third Place - Team 3 vs Team 4 - Alur

August 30 - Reserve Day

First Published: August 19, 2018, 9:07 PM IST
