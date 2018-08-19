Remaining Fixtures of Quadrangular ‘A’ Series Moved to Bengaluru

Loading...
Following the abandonment of the two games on Sunday (August 19) and more rains forecast in the coming days, match officials, in consultation with the four teams - India A, India B, Australia A and South Africa A, have decided to move the series to the Bengaluru, with the remaining matches to be played at Alur and Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Here’s the revised schedule:
August 23
India A vs Australia A - Chinnaswamy Stadium
India B vs South Africa A - Alur
August 24 - Reserve Day
August 25
India A vs India B - Alur
South Africa A vs Australia A - Chinnaswamy Stadium
August 26 - Reserve Day
August 27
India A vs South Africa A - Chinnaswamy Stadium
India B vs Australia A - Alur
August 28 - Reserve Day
August 29
Finals – Team 1 vs Team 2 - M. Chinnaswamy stadium
Third Place - Team 3 vs Team 4 - Alur
August 30 - Reserve Day
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 19, 2018, 9:07 PM IST