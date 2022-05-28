'Remember Putting it on His Head a Few Years Ago': Taufel Wanted Former Indian Cricketer to Become Umpire

Former cricket umpire Simon Taufel revealed that he asked veteran India batter Virender Sehwag to consider a future in the umpiring. Taufel is ranked amongst the greatest umpires of the game as he won the ICC Umpire of the Year award for five consecutive years between 2004 and 2008. The Australian umpire shared good camaraderie with the cricketers both on and off the field.

Taufel stepped down from the ICC’s elite panel in 2012 after the T20 World Cup.

The 51-year-old said that Sehwag used to stand next to him in the field and often tell him his verdict on the crucial decisions. Taufel was might impressed with Sehwag’s judgement and he even asked him to think about taking up the job of umpire a few years ago.

“I remember putting it on his head a few years ago and I’m challenging Virender to take it up because he is used to umpire next to me standing at square leg and telling me what was out what not was out. But he subsequently said no, that’s not what he wants to do,” Taufel told News9.

Apart from Sehwag, Taufel suggested that he would like to see Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin as umpires.

“You have really got to have a personality and desire to want to do it. I’ve spoken to some players like Morne Morkel who’s been interested in taking up umpiring but as I said before, it’s not for everyone. I’d love to see Virender Sehwag, maybe even Virat Kohli or Ravichandran Ashwin take it up. They seem to be very well on top of the laws and playing conditions of the game at the moment,” Taufel added.

Talking about his experience of doing the tough job as he asserted it would get difficult in places which has a very dry environment like Karachi.

“It’s never boring, except when you might be umpiring in a very dry environment in Karachi or similar places. There’s not much happening in terms of wickets. But what I would say is that we’ve tried to make the course engaging and umpiring itself is not for everyone. You know, it is challenging. People say how do you concentrate for long periods of time? And the answer is, well, you don’t, you just look at bite-sized pieces. It’s very rewarding,” he said.

