Remembered Lessons From Badrinath and Balaji to Overcome Nidahas Embarrassment: Vijay Shankar

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Remembered Lessons From Badrinath and Balaji to Overcome Nidahas Embarrassment: Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar credited his Tamil Nadu seniors S Badrinath and L Balaji for helping him deal with failures, especially after the Nidahas Trophy tri-series final in 2018, saying their words in early stages of his career helped him later on.

While India won the Nidahas Trophy, against Bangladesh, thanks to a last-ball six from Dinesh Karthik, Vijay had a tough game. In his first innings in international cricket, Vijay struggled for a 19-ball 17, unable to get going against Mustafizur Rahman.

Talking about his experience on dealing with failure on Star Sports 1 Tamil show Mind Masters by MFORE, Vijay said

"I learnt two big lessons at an early stage from Badri and Bala (L Balaji). Badri said to me – ‘if you’re good enough no one can stop you from playing at the highest level’. And Bala told me – ‘life is all about handling embarrassments.’ While it sounded something big at that time but when I started experiencing it, I understood it really well.

"After Nidahas trophy, it was embarrassing for me. While overcoming these embarrassments, I remembered these lessons shared by them and it helped."

On the same show, another Tamil Nadu cricketer Abhinav Mukund shared his experience saying mental health is a very underrated subject that deserves more attention in the sport.

"It’s a very underrated subject, we learnt a lot by watching others, the routines they are doing, mentally what all they are doing," he said. "But through a proper program for ways to train your mind, how much your subconscious mind helps and how much your conscious mind helps you – I learnt and realized all this only after playing a lot of cricket. Consciously how we spend time for our fitness, batting and bowling, we need to give that much time to mental training, I think over the last 10-15 years, cricketers in Tamil Nadu have rarely done that."

