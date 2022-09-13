Remembering Shane Warne on his Birth Anniversary: Stats, Interesting facts and Performance Against India

SHANE WARNE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Shane Warne was one of the greatest spinners ever to play the game. The former Australia spinner produced innumerable spectacular spells throughout his career. Warne died in March this year while on a holiday in Thailand. On his 53rd birth anniversary, it is time to explore some of Warne’s remarkable stats, interesting facts and best performances against India.

Career Stats

With 708 wickets in his kitty, Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Warne is also only the second bowler, after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, to grab 1000 wickets in ODIs and Tests In ODIs, Warne has 293 wickets after playing 194 matches With 37 five-wicket hauls, Warne is at the second spot in the list of bowlers with the most five wickets in an innings In 2005, Warne bagged 96 Test wickets and became the highest wicket-taker in a calendar year In the batting department, Warne has 13 international half centuries.

Interesting Facts

Warne was one of the top-five players in the elite list of Wisden Cricketers of the Century in 2000 In 1993, he had produced the ‘Ball of the Century’ to dismiss England batter Mike Gatting He was banned from cricket for one year after he was found guilty of a drugs charge in 2003 Warne was an integral member of Australia’s 1999 World Cup-winning squad With 20 wickets to his name, Warne emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 1999 World Cup Warne also became the first Indian Premier League (IPL)-winning skipper after he led Rajasthan Royals to the title in 2008.

Performance Against India

Warne’s best Test bowling performance against India was in 2004. The leg-spinner took six wickets conceding 125 runs against India in the first innings. In 2001, he registered figures of 4/47 to bundle out India for 176 runs in the first innings. Australia won the Test match by a convincing margin of 10 wickets. In the first Test against India in 1998, Warne claimed four wickets conceding 85 runs in the first innings. Though, his bowling efforts eventually proved to be futile as Australia lost the match by 179 runs. Warne had displayed another remarkable bowling show against India back in 1999 during the first Test. Warne scripted figures of 4/92 in the first innings. In ODIs, his best figures against India were in 2001. Warne picked up three wickets after conceding 38 runs in 10 runs.

