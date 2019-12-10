'Reminded of Playing in India' - Smog Engulfs Sheffield Match in Sydney

There were unusual scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground when the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland carried on despite a thick blanket of smog engulfing the stadium.
Players from both sides struggled with vision and breathing, with medical staff regularly tending to them in the middle. Play went on, with New South Wales winning by nine wickets.
NSW spinner Steve O'Keefe compared the conditions to 'smoking 80 cigarettes a day', while Queensland batsman Usman Khawaja was reminded of playing in India.
"The one thing they need to look at is the air-quality policy," O'Keefe said after the game. "That was shocking. I don't have kids, but if I did they'd be locked up inside, and if I was at home I wouldn't be training or playing in it.
"I tip my hat to Queensland because when you're behind in the game you've got a reason to whinge, but they got on with it.
"That air quality was shocking. The doctor was all over it and speaking to us about it, and the fact the game wasn't going to go all day was considered, but in the future they need to look at it because it's not healthy - it's toxic.
"For someone like me who smokes 40 a day, it's now smoking 80 cigarettes a day," he quipped. "That was far worse than (India). It got to the stage we weren't going to come off for quality, it was more about visibility. It was getting hard to pick the ball up. I'm sure they'll address it. It's a bit left field to have something as severe as this."
Through the Sydney smoke, Steve O'Keefe wrapped up Queensland's tail with a couple of beauties - and he was PUMPED! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/54asVNZco0— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2019
Through the Sydney smoke, Steve O'Keefe wrapped up Queensland's tail with a couple of beauties - and he was PUMPED! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/54asVNZco0
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2019
Khawaja made 54 in the second innings, lasting only five overs on the day before being dismissed.
"When we arrived here this morning it reminded me of playing in India," he said. "It was just hard to breathe, there was a lot of smoke. I was only out there for about five overs but it just got stuck in your throat. I was actually surprised the bowlers were bowling for that long, I thought they would have taken out of it. It was bad but it wasn't unplayable."
Recently, India and Bangladesh played a Twenty20 International at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in New Delhi under similar conditions.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Reminded of Playing in India' - Smog Engulfs Sheffield Match in Sydney
There were unusual scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground when the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland carried on despite a thick blanket of smog engulfing the stadium.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 8, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Sheffield Shield Match at MCG Abandoned Due to Unplayable Pitch
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
CA to Ask BCCI to Play Two Day-Night Tests in India Tour of Australia: Report
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings