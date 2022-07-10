'Removed In-form Hooda for Finished Kohli': Netizens React After Virat's Yet Another Failed Knock

Another innings, another failure for Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper once again found himself at the receiving end when he played a mistimed shot off a Richard Gleeson delivery during the 2nd T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Kohli looked to smash right from the beginning and in order to do that, he ended up getting caught Dawid Malan near the backward point.

Kohli could score only 1 run in what was his return to T20 internationals after four months. His dismissal left the netizens fuming as they wondered why India dropped in-form Deepak Hooda to accommodate the former India captain who’s not having a great time with the bat in hand.

Social media was flooded with memes and posts when Kohli got out. While some were left heartbroken, others questioned his place in the playing XI.

Here are the reactions:

Anil Kumble to Deepak Hooda pic.twitter.com/NtaKBD0OJq — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) July 9, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Ishan kishen,players with better forms not playing T20 match, that’s absolutely surprising.

Seems England will make today. Hope i am totally wrong #INDvENG#RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) July 9, 2022

When you remove inform Deepak Hooda for finished virat kohli #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rqhCCvQAqA — Ankit singh (@Tony_stark_45) July 9, 2022

Virat Kohli when Deepak Hooda walks in pic.twitter.com/il62nSYDiC — Mikku (@effucktivehumor) July 9, 2022

Kohli’s failure didn’t affect the innings much as Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 46 to take India to a score of 170/8 in 20 overs. Apart from the all-rounder, captain Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India. Chris Jordan (4-27) and Richard Gleeson (3-15) were the wicket-takers for England.

In reply, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked in contention to chase the winning total. In the end, England were bowled out for 121 all out in 17 overs. Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33 not out off 22) were the other main scorers for them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15), Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) and Harshal Patel (1/34) were the wicket-takers for India.

