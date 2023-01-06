REN v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Big Bash League

REN v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes: Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Marvel Stadium. The Renegades are currently placed fifth in the BBL table with eight points in eight games. Their campaign has been shockingly balanced with four victories and four defeats so far, but the Melbourne-based side can take some positives from the victory against Melbourne Stars in their last encounter. Tom Rogers was awarded the Player of the Match award for his beautiful spell of 5/16 in four overs.

In contrast, Hobart Hurricanes lost their last BBL encounter against Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets. The Hurricanes are placed sixth in the Big Bash, just one position beneath the Renegades with six points from seven games. Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley and Caleb Jewel each scored half-centuries propelling their side to a humongous total of 229. However, the Adelaide Strikers were ready for battle chasing down this humongous score with seven wickets and three balls to spare. The last time Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes faced each other, the Hurricanes emerged victorious.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

REN v HUR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match.

REN v HUR Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

REN v HUR Match Details

The REN v HUR Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne on Saturday, January 7, at 12:35 pm IST.

REN v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akeal Hosein

Vice-Captain: Tom Rogers

Suggested Playing XI for REN v HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batter: Aaron Finch, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland,

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Starting Line-up: Sam Harper(wk), Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Zak Crawley, Asif Ali, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

