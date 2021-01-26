REN vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Best Picks / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Captain / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Melbourne Renegades have failed to prove their mettle on the field this season. So far in the tournament, they have 10 out of 13 matches including their latest one in which they lot to Brisbane Heat by 26 runs. Hobart Hurricanes too have not been in the best shape recently as they were only able to register their win in two of the latest five matches. This also includes their latest win against Sydney Sixers. In the match played on Sunday January 24, Hobart Hurricanes won by seven runs.

The REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will start from 10:20 AM IST on Monday January 26 at the MCG.

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Tuesday January 26 - 10:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MCG.

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: Matthew Wade

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: Sam Harper

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes wicket keeper: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Mackenzie Harvey, Dawid Malan

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: Imad Wasim, D’Arcy Short

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane