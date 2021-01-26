REN vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
REN vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Best Picks / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Captain / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 7:39 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades have failed to prove their mettle on the field this season. So far in the tournament, they have 10 out of 13 matches including their latest one in which they lot to Brisbane Heat by 26 runs. Hobart Hurricanes too have not been in the best shape recently as they were only able to register their win in two of the latest five matches. This also includes their latest win against Sydney Sixers. In the match played on Sunday January 24, Hobart Hurricanes won by seven runs.
The REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will start from 10:20 AM IST on Monday January 26 at the MCG.
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Score
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Match Details
Tuesday January 26 - 10:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MCG.
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes:
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: Matthew Wade
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: Sam Harper
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes wicket keeper: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Mackenzie Harvey, Dawid Malan
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: Imad Wasim, D’Arcy Short
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking