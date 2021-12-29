REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 29, 01:45 PM IST

REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes: Melbourne Renegades will have a go at Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming 26th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on December 29, Wednesday at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades are the wooden-spooners of BBL 2021-22. The team has failed to make an impact so far. They need to make a strong comeback in the tournament to stay alive. Renegades started with a victory over Adelaide Strikers by two runs. However, since then, the team has lost all their next five matches.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have done a decent job. They have won three matches while losing as many games to occupy third place in the points table. Hobart will have the momentum on their side as they outclassed Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers in their last two matches.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

REN vs HUR Telecast

REN vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

REN vs HUR Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

REN vs HUR Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on December 29, Wednesday.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Peter Handscomb

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Sam Harper

Batters: Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley

REN vs HUR Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Sam Harper (wk)

Hobart Hurricanes: Tim David, Harry Brook, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here