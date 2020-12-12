REN vs SCO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / REN vs SCO Dream11 Best Picks / REN vs SCO Dream11 Captain / REN vs SCO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

REN vs SCO Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the fourth match of the Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades will be up against Perth Scorchers. The outing is scheduled for Saturday, December 12. This will be the first match that the two teams will be playing in the ongoing league.

The Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match will start from 1:45 PM IST at the Blundstone Arena.

As far as the tournament is concerned, a total of 61 matches will be played including the five knockout round matches. The final match of the Big Bash League will be held on February 6.

REN vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

REN vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score

REN vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Match Details

December 12 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 team, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers:

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers captain: Aaron Finch

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Colin Munro

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers wicket keeper: Sam Harper

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro (VC)

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Mitchell Marsh

REN vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

REN vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, MacKenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk/Jon Holland, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson.

REN vs SCO Big Bash League Perth Scorchers playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (WK), Joe Clarke, Mitch Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmad, Andrew Tye.

