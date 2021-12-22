REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 22, 01:45 PM IST

REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers: Melbourne Renegades will have a go at Perth Scorchers in the upcoming 17th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on December 22, Wednesday at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades started the tournament on a fine note as they defeated Adelaide Strikers by two runs. However, Renegades succumbed to torrid outings in their last two matches. The team was outplayed by Strikers in their next game by 49 runs followed by a defeat against Brisbane Heat by five wickets. Two back-to-back losses have caused a big dent in the team’s confidence.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are brilliant in the league. They have won all their fives matches and are proudly sitting at the top of the table. Everything has worked in the favor of the team so far and they will hope to continue the same spirit throughout the competition.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

REN vs SCO Telecast

REN vs SCO match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

REN vs SCO Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

REN vs SCO Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on December 22, Wednesday.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

REN vs SCO Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

