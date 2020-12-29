REN vs SIX 2020, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Online

The Renegades sit at the seventh place in the BBL points table with four points from four games. On the contrary, defending BBL champions Sydney Sixers have been the in-form team in the tournament so far.

The Melbourne Renegades will square off against the Sydney Sixers in match 18 of the Big Bash League at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Tuesday, December 29.

The Melbourne Renegades are struggling with only a solitary win which came in their opening game of the season. Since then, they have lost three back-to-back matches and will look to put an end to it when the two sides meet today. The Renegades sit at the seventh place in the BBL points table with four points from four games.

On the contrary, defending BBL champions Sydney Sixers have been the in-form team in the tournament so far and sit at the second spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

This will be second clash between the two sides in the ongoing BBL tournament. In the first game, the Sixers registered a massive 145-run victory. The Sixers posted a total of 206 runs to chase and they managed to bowl out the Renegades for a mere 60 runs.

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers match will commence from 12:40 PM IST.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match will be played on Tuesday, December 29.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 12:40 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

REN vs SIX, Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI against Sydney Sixers: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

REN vs SIX, Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers probable playing XI against Melbourne Renegades: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu