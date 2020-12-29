REN vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
REN vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
REN vs SIX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / REN vs SIX Dream11 Best Picks / REN vs SIX Dream11 Captain / REN vs SIX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
REN vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on their opponents Sydney Sixers in the Tuesday clash of the Big Bash League T20 2020. The two teams created a BBL record of scoring the biggest-ever win in terms of run-margin when they faced each other last time. It is yet to be seen the magic that the two sides show when they will be playing at theCarrara Oval in Queensland on December 29 at 12.10pm.
Melbourne Renegades started their campaign on a happy note when they defeated Perth Scorchers. However, the team have not been consistent ever since and lost one match after another. Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are standing at the second spot on the BBL 2020 points table. Just a point behind the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers, Sixers have high chances to steal the thunder in tonight’s match.
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting all the matches of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 for live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Match Details
Tuesday, December 29: 12:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers:
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers captain: Josh Philippe
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Daniel Christian
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Phillipe
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Daniel Christian
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou
REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Jack Edwards, Josh Phillipe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Ben Manenti
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking