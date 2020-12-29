REN vs SIX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / REN vs SIX Dream11 Best Picks / REN vs SIX Dream11 Captain / REN vs SIX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

REN vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on their opponents Sydney Sixers in the Tuesday clash of the Big Bash League T20 2020. The two teams created a BBL record of scoring the biggest-ever win in terms of run-margin when they faced each other last time. It is yet to be seen the magic that the two sides show when they will be playing at theCarrara Oval in Queensland on December 29 at 12.10pm.

Melbourne Renegades started their campaign on a happy note when they defeated Perth Scorchers. However, the team have not been consistent ever since and lost one match after another. Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are standing at the second spot on the BBL 2020 points table. Just a point behind the table-toppers Adelaide Strikers, Sixers have high chances to steal the thunder in tonight’s match.

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting all the matches of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 for live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Match Details

Tuesday, December 29: 12:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers:

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers captain: Josh Philippe

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Daniel Christian

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Phillipe

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Daniel Christian

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou

REN vs SIX Big Bash League 2020 Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Jack Edwards, Josh Phillipe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Ben Manenti