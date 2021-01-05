REN vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / REN vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / REN vs STR Dream11 Captain / REN vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

REN vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 29th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will see two struggling sides, Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers lock horns at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, January 5.

The Renegades have been languishing at the bottom of the BBL points table with no wins from their last six games and have won just one solitary game so far. The team led by Aaron Finch have just five points from seven outings and they need to bring in their A game if they want to make it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Strikers with three wins in seven games are currently at the fifth place. They would want a win against their opponents today as it would keep their hopes alive with the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes for the playoffs.

The BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers is scheduled to start at 1:45 pm IST.

January 5 - 1:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

REN vs STR BBL 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Jake Fraser McGurk, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor or Will Sutherland

REN vs STR BBL 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway or Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle