REN vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Oman
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
REN vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
REN vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / REN vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / REN vs STR Dream11 Captain / REN vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 5, 2021, 12:12 PM IST
REN vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 29th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will see two struggling sides, Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers lock horns at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, January 5.
The Renegades have been languishing at the bottom of the BBL points table with no wins from their last six games and have won just one solitary game so far. The team led by Aaron Finch have just five points from seven outings and they need to bring in their A game if they want to make it to the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Strikers with three wins in seven games are currently at the fifth place. They would want a win against their opponents today as it would keep their hopes alive with the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes for the playoffs.
The BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers is scheduled to start at 1:45 pm IST.
REN vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Streaming
All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, while it can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.
REN vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
REN vs STR BIG Big Bash League T20 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details
January 5 - 1:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Big Bash League T20 2020-21 REN vs STR Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers captain: Jake Weatherald
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers vice-captain: Aaron Finch
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper: Sam Harper
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers batsmen: Jono Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers all-rounders: Mohd Nabi, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Finch
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Kane Richardson
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Jake Fraser McGurk, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor or Will Sutherland
REN vs STR BBL 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway or Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking