REN vs THU Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2020-21 pits Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Thunder. The Renegades’ performance has been subdued so far as they have lost four of the five matches they played and are currently in the seventh position. The last time they faced Thunder, they suffered an embarrassing defeat by 129 runs. It would be a very difficult task to reverse that outcome in their next match, especially given Thunder’s incredible form. They have won four of the five matches they have played and would like to bag another one here. The match will be played at 1:45 PM IST.

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

January 1 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Carrara Oval, Carrara

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder captain: Aaron Finch

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder vice-captain: Callum Ferguson

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder batsmen: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder all-rounders: Daniel Sams, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson

Big Bash League 2020-21 REN vs THU Dream11 team for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder bowlers: Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Jon Holland

REN vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland

REN vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew