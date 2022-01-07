REN vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 08, 12:35 PM IST

REN vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder:In the 40th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, we have Melbourne Renegades squaring off against Sydney Thunder at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Sydney Thunder will enter the Saturday contest as the favorites. They are enjoying a dream run in the tournament from the past few matches.

Thunder are on a four-match winning streak. They will aim to extend it to five to leapfrog Sydney Sixers to occupy second place in the standings.Thunder must have gained a lot of confidence and momentum from their last victory as they hammered table-toppers Perth Scorchers by six wickets. Notably, Sydney Thunder are the only team to beat Scorchers in the league so far.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have made a comeback in the tournament after losing their five consecutive league matches. Renegades registered two morale-boosting wins over Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat. The franchise will aim to continue the momentum on Saturday as well.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

REN vs THU Telecast

REN vs THU match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

REN vs THU Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

REN vs THU Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 12:35 PM IST on January 08, Saturday.

REN vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Nabi

Vice-Captain- Jason Sangha

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Alex Ross

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Saqib Mahmood

REN vs THU Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Zak Evans, Nic Maddinson (c)

Sydney Thunder: Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Tanveer Sangha, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

