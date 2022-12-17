REN vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders, Big Bash League, December 18

Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Thunders in game 7 of the Big Bash League on December 18. Renegades registered an impressive win in their opening match against Brisbane Heat and would fancy their chances against Sydney Thunders. Jason Sangha-led Sydney Thunders succumbed to a humiliating defeat in their last match against Adelaide Strikers. Sydney Thunders crumbled in dramatic fashion as they recorded the lowest score ever seen in a men’s professional T20 cricket match.

While chasing an average target of 140, Sydney Thunders couldn’t put up any sort of resistance and folded up for just 15 runs. They will be itching to bounce back from that ignominy and put up a better performance against Melbourne Renegades.

The Renegades are a formidable side and boast of T20 specialists like Andre Russell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. It remains to be seen how the brittle batting line-up of Sydney Thunders fare against Melbourne Renegades.

Ahead of the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders will be played on December 18.

Where will the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders will be played at the Marvel Stadium, Docklands.

What time will the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders begin?

The BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders will begin at 1:45 pm IST on December 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders?

The BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders?

The BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunders will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Suggested Playing XI for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunders Predicted Playing XI:

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

Sydney Thunders: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

