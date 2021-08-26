Renuka Singh Thakur, the Himachal Fast Bowler, Will Now Join India Women’s Team

Himachal Pradesh is making its presence felt in Indian women’s cricket. After Sushma Verma of Shimla, now Renuka Singh Thakur will also be part of the side. She has been picked in the squad for the first time for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. Renuka belongs to a small village called Parsa in Shimla district. Her father passed away in 1999 when she was only three. She was raised by her mother who went through many hardships. Renuka said that her father was a cricket lover and that he was a big fan of Vinod Kambli. In an emotional statement, she said that her father must be watching her from above.

Renuka started playing the game at a local level and was then selected for Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s Dharamshala Academy. She is a fast bowler and has honed her craft at the HPCA under the tutelage of coach Pawan Sen. In 2019, Renuka picked up 23 wickets in the BCCI Women’s One Day tournament after which she was selected for the Indian Women’s Team A.

Before Renuka, two other players from Himachal have represented India. Sushma Verma is an integral part of the current Indian team and she was also part of the Women’s World Cup. Apart from her, Harleen Deol also represents Himachal. Indian team. Although Harleen is from Chandigarh, she plays for Himachal in the domestic circuit.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here