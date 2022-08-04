Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodriguez Shine As India Thrash Barbados To Book Semis Spot

India beat Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Renuka Thakur picked up four wickets in her first three overs with two of them coming in the very first over. Coming out to chase 163, Barbados were left tottering at 19/4 and were never in contention to win the match with their top batters like Deandra Dottin and skipper Hayley Matthews giving up their wickets without a fight. In the end, Harmanpreet Kaur bowled herself and the likes of Shafali Verma as India bowled nine bowlers in a 20-over match which showed their win was a mere formality after the first ten overs.

Besides, Thakur, skipper Harmanpreet, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav all picked up one wicket each.

Earlier India had batted first and lost the wicket of Smriti Mandhana early. But from here on Shafali Verma (43 off 26) and Jemimah Rodriguez ( 56 off 46) combined for a 71-run stand to push the opposition on to the back-foot. Later, some confusion saw Verma losing her wicket and her departure was followed by the wicket of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was out LBW. But from here on, Rodriguez alongside Deepti Sharma again forged a counter-attacking stand.

While the latter was big on huge shots, the former kept herself busy with singles and went onto reach her fifty in he dying stages of the game. In the end, she went onto score a superb boundary to end the innings.

