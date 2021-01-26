Republic Day 2021: Virender Sehwag Makes Special Request to All Indian Citizens

As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day, wishes poured in from all corners. Once again=, cricketers -- current and former, posted messages on social media. and the one from former India opener Virender Sehwag, grabbed the eyeballs. In his quintessential way he asked the citizens to not throw away flags after celebrations.

As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day, wishes poured in from all corners. Once again=, cricketers -- current and former, posted messages on social media. and the one from former India opener Virender Sehwag, grabbed the eyeballs. In his quintessential way he asked the citizens to not throw away flags after celebrations.

ALSO READ - 'I Will Remove Half My Moustache if Cheteshwar Pujara Does This' - R Ashwin's Open Challenge!

Here's what he said: "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind 🙏🏼"

May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat.Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/R7o3VDTlE4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 26, 2021

We; the people of India; wishing us all a very happy #RepublicDay. Jai hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, The final of the World Test Championship, originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, has reportedly been postponed by a week and now would be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day. The change in dates, as per ANI, is 'done keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League'.

The news agency reported that it has 'reliably learnt' with India almost certain to be part of the final, any quarantine period that players participating in the IPL 2021 final - dates of which are yet to be announced - might have to go through with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic is taken into account while making the change.