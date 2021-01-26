CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Republic Day 2021: Virender Sehwag Makes Special Request to All Indian Citizens

Republic Day 2021: Virender Sehwag Makes Special Request to All Indian Citizens

As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day, wishes poured in from all corners. Once again=, cricketers -- current and former, posted messages on social media. and the one from former India opener Virender Sehwag, grabbed the eyeballs. In his quintessential way he asked the citizens to not throw away flags after celebrations.

Republic Day 2021: Virender Sehwag Makes Special Request to All Indian Citizens

As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day, wishes poured in from all corners. Once again=, cricketers -- current and former, posted messages on social media. and the one from former India opener Virender Sehwag, grabbed the eyeballs. In his quintessential way he asked the citizens to not throw away flags after celebrations.

ALSO READ - 'I Will Remove Half My Moustache if Cheteshwar Pujara Does This' - R Ashwin's Open Challenge!

Here's what he said: "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind 🙏🏼"

Meanwhile, The final of the World Test Championship, originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, has reportedly been postponed by a week and now would be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day. The change in dates, as per ANI, is 'done keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League'.

The news agency reported that it has 'reliably learnt' with India almost certain to be part of the final, any quarantine period that players participating in the IPL 2021 final - dates of which are yet to be announced - might have to go through with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic is taken into account while making the change.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches