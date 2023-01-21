'Requesting Friends Not to Ask Free PSL Passes': PCB Chief Najam Sethi's Tweets Take Twitter by Storm

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to get underway next month with the opening game between Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars. The month-long tournament will be played across different cities of the country, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. But ahead of the upcoming season, a couple of tweets made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has created quite a buzz.

On Friday, Sethi took to his official Twitter account, asking his ‘friends’ not to ask for PSL match passes, adding that the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly has warned the board to avoid such practices.

“I am making a personal request to all friends and high-ups NOT to ask for free tickets/passes to PSL matches starting next month. The Public Accounts Committee of National Assembly that audits PCB has warned us to desist from this practice,” Sethi tweeted.

In his next tweet, the PCB chief warned people in his close vicinity not to refer any player or other staff for any recruitment purpose.

“I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient,” he tweeted.

According to Pakistan’s Geo News, the soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead-up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10, and 11.

The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players. The complete fixture and squads will be announced soon.

“The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB, taking place at the four iconic venues with the world’s best T20 cricketers in action. We aim to make the PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers,” said Sethi in a press conference.

