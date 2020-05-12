Require Something to Replace Traditional Methods of Shining Ball: Chappell
As saliva and sweat are now considered health risks due to the coronavirus crisis, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has opined that some form of ball-tampering could be allowed in cricket in order to help the bowlers.
