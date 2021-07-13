‘Respect the Universe Boss’: Chris Gayle Blasts Critics After Record-Breaking Show

Chris Gayle continues to defy age and critics and his brutal fifty against Australia in the series-winning third T20I on Monday is a timely reminder of the fact that he’s still one of the most fearsome batters in the shortest format. And Gayle let it known what he thinks of his critics following 38-ball 67 in St Lucia as he guided West Indies to an easy six-wicket win.

“Don‘t mind the numbers, Chris Gayle not getting the runs, soon to be 42, you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still," Gayle said after his knock while addressing him in the third person.

He vows to play for as long as possible and said people should cherish him till the time he’s active as a player and don’t put numbers against his name. Gayle was talking about the fact that the fifty was his first in five years in a T20I for West Indies.

“Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments. Commentators, don‘t put no stats about Chris Gayle not scoring a half century," he said.

He continued, “Just respect the ‘Universe Boss’ playing some cricket and having some fun. Enjoy the moment with Chris Gayle with a strong West Indies team.”

At the same time, Gayle, who said his main focus is to play in the T20 World Cup later this year, thanked Windies captain Kieron Pollard and veteran allrounder Dwaune Bravo for helping him get back into form.

“It’s a great journey. I’m so happy and so pleased to get a series win," Gayle said. “Congrats to the stand-in captain for achieving this against a great team. From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling, so it was pleasing to get runs. I want to dedicate these runs to my teammates, especially Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo."

He continued, “To Kieron Pollard, he played a big part as well even though he played in none of these games. He stand (sic) tall for the person I am and what I’ve achieved. He let me know where I stand within this team and he wanted me to go and express myself. So I’m very grateful for that pep talk because sometimes it doesn’t matter how great you are, you need a bit of a talk sometimes. That coming from Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo with big support in the media as well."

During his innings, Gayle also became the first player in T20 history to reach 14,000 runs as well.

“I have to commend those senior guys, they played a fantastic part in what happened today. With this strength and unity, we’re playing some great all-round cricket and I’m really pleased to win this series," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here