Responsibility on Spinners isn't Quite as Cruel as on Quick Bowlers: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is of the opinion that India must continue managing their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a similar manner to keep him sharp for Test matches or important competitions like the T20 World Cup, which is set to begin later this year.

Bumrah’s exploits during India’s England tour, particularly in the ODIs have made many experts call him the best quick bowler across formats. Bumrah returned his best-ever ODI figures of 6/19 in the 1st ODI followed by 2/49 in the 2nd.

“He is certainly up there. Be that as it may, with all quick bowlers all over the planet, I think they must oversee cautiously on the grounds that they are your principal resource in any group. Indeed, you have your hitters and spinners (yet) the responsibility on the spinners isn’t quite as cruel as on the quick bowlers,” Hogg told Hindustan Times uninvolved of a Tourism Western Australia occasion.

“In the event that you need Bumrah at his top for Test cricket and the T20 World Cup and different competitions, your clinical staff must be first class. At the point when you are evaluating groups and when you see Bumrah doing not so indeed, that is likely a period where his preparation loads have hosed off,” he added.

Hogg supported his viewpoint by citing Brett Lee’s model. Hogg revealed Australia’s 2003 World Cup methodology, and how they profited from ensuring Lee performed at his best. In that World Cup, Lee was at his searing best, finishing only one wicket behind Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka as far as most wickets taken in the competition, as Australia guaranteed the title.



“I’ll give you a little confidential, 2003 World Cup Brett Lee. We had a Test series before that however the entire thing that paving the way to the World Cup was for him to be at his pinnacle. Furthermore, he wound up bowling the absolute speediest balls at any point found in that competition. That happened due to him plunking down with the physios and arranging everything through to that specific second for him to top in that World Cup,” added Hogg

