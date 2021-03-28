'Rest of the Cricketing World Beware' - Ian Chappell Says India Can Replicate WI, Australia Dominance

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell picked India as the best positioned team to replicate the dominant periods of West Indies and Australia, asking the rest of the cricketing world to ‘beware’.

“India’s recent successes in Australia – particularly the latest one – have only reinforced the players’ belief in their ability to win under any circumstance. In an era where teams struggle overseas, India now have the depth of talent to alter that pattern. No longer can opponents afford to say, when India are on their doorstep, ‘Just pick a string of fast bowlers with long run-ups and the series will be ours’,” Chappell wrote in his column at ESPNcricinfo.

“An abundance of talent like this is reminiscent of West Indies and Australia during dominant periods when they overflowed with good players, many of whom struggled to make the first XI.

“Can India replicate the dominant periods of West Indies and Australia? It’s a much more difficult proposition these days, with an extra form of the game, a frightful schedule, and the riches of the IPL, not to mention a pandemic to circumnavigate.

“However, India have finally got the equation right and as long as they avoid the pitfalls often associated with continuing success, they are better equipped than any team to produce an era of dominance. The rest of the cricketing world beware.”

Chappell said India’s talent painted a rosy picture for them and a scary picture for the others.

“The emergence of such talents as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Axar Patel would have been monumental if it had happened in the space of three years, let alone just three months as it did,” he said.

“And when you consider that Shardul Thakur excelled in just his second game and the ebullient Rishabh Pant was an international match-winner before his 20th appearance, it really is a rosy picture.

“A rosy picture, that is, if you’re an Indian fan; for the rest of the cricket world, it strikes a note of fear.”