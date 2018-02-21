Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2018, 11:37 AM IST
'Rested' for India T20Is, Imran Tahir Arrives in Dubai to Play PSL

Imran Tahir. (Getty Images)

With Cricket South Africa deciding to rest Imran Tahir for the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa, the leg-spinner has decided to ply his trade for Multan Sultans in this edition of the Pakistan Super League. Going into the series, South Africa’s national selection panel convener Linda Zondi had said that Tahir was the team’s first-choice spin bowler in the ODI and T20I team, but he was being given a break.

Pakistan Super League posted a photo on Twitter on Wednesday morning saying that Tahir has arrived for this edition of the PSL. The tweet read: “The Sultan Spinner has arrived! @ImranTahirSA joining the @multansultans squad for the #HBLPSL 2018 #DilSeJaanLagaDe”




Speaking after announcing the team for the T20Is against India, Zondi said: “With the Test series against Australia starting only 5 days after the completion of the T20 Series it is necessary for us to rest some of the players who have featured in virtually all our international matches so far this summer. These include Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram among the batsmen as well as most of our frontline fast bowlers. AB de Villiers has missed quite a lot of cricket this summer so he will play in the T20 Series.

“We have also decided to give Imran Tahir a break. He remains our first-choice spin bowler in both white ball formats. But we need to give more game time to Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso. The next ICC World Twenty20 is not all that far away in 2020 so it is important that we develop and examine our resources for that tournament.”

The Pakistan Super League launches its third edition in Dubai on Thursday, adding a sixth team, more international stars and with hopes that the Twenty20 tournament can be staged entirely on home soil from 2019.

The new Multan Sultans and the confirmation of a slew of international greats such as Shane Watson and Brendon McCullum has given a lift to fans eager to forget last-year's spot-fixing scandal.

And the decision to stage the three final matches of the PSL at home, in Lahore and Karachi, could pave the way for the entire tournament to be staged in Pakistan next year.

Multan Sultans play the opening game of this edition of the PSL against Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

First Published: February 21, 2018, 11:36 AM IST

