Results Will be Same If You Go With Same Players And Mentality in Next T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag advised the team management should make changes to their T20I set-up to succeed in the next T20 World Cup. Sehwag, who played a pivotal role in India’s triumph at inaugural T20 WC in 2007, suggested that there is nothing wrong with the thinking process but they have to make changes to the squad.

India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. The reserved approach of the Indian team came under the scanner as several senior players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to live up to the expectations. Rohit’s captaincy also came under the scanner as he was unable to make the right calls in pressure situations.

Sehwag said that the Men in Blue adopted the same approach in the 2007 T20 WC when the senior players were dropped from the squad.

“Look, I don’t want changes in the thinking process or anything else but I do wish for changes in the team. In the next World Cup, you shouldn’t see some faces again."

“In 2007 a similar pattern was adopted. Those who were playing from so many years didn’t go there (in South Africa). And young players went and there was no hope from them," Sehwag said.

The veteran opener suggested that India have enough time to work for the next T20 WC and they should enter the 2024 tournament with a team for the future without the favourites tag.

“When India plays the next T20 World Cup, we would want nobody to have any hopes that this team can win but this will be the team for future. If you think about the future today, then you can prepare the team by then. You have two years to examine and there are some senior players whose performances are not up to the mark and they might not play the next World Cup," he added.

He also pointed out one major thing about the selection committee and said there is still uncertainty that the current panel will continue till the next T20 WC.

“It is the decision of the selectors but the only problem is whether the same selectors will be there for the next World Cup (T20). If there are new selectors then there will be some different thinking. So the question is whether changes will take place or not. But in the next World Cup, if you go with the same players and mentality, the results will be the same," he said.

