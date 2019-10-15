Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Retired Cricketers Likely to Take Part in Road Safety World Series

Cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara are expected to feature in the Road Safety World Series.

PTI |October 15, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
Former Sri Lankan batsman Tilakratne Dilshan and South African Jonty Rhodes, best remembered for his 'flying' run-out of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq in the 1992 World Cup, may also feature in the T20 tournament.

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 affair between legends of five cricket-playing nations, during which cricketers will spread the message of road safety.

The inaugural edition of the league, promoted by `Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat', an organisation working with the Road Transport department of Maharashtra government, will be held in February 2020.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
