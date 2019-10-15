Cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara are expected to feature in the Road Safety World Series.
Former Sri Lankan batsman Tilakratne Dilshan and South African Jonty Rhodes, best remembered for his 'flying' run-out of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq in the 1992 World Cup, may also feature in the T20 tournament.
The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 affair between legends of five cricket-playing nations, during which cricketers will spread the message of road safety.
The inaugural edition of the league, promoted by `Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat', an organisation working with the Road Transport department of Maharashtra government, will be held in February 2020.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Retired Cricketers Likely to Take Part in Road Safety World Series
Cricketing greats including Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara are expected to feature in the Road Safety World Series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings