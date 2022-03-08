REVEALED: Last Picture Taken of Shane Warne Before His Shocking Death

The last photo taken of cricket legend Shane Warne before his shocking death has now been revealed by his close friend Tom Hall. The photo, posted on Hall Instagram, shows Warne with a big smile wearing a black cap with a heart logo in the centre. Hall had travelled with Warne for the holiday in Thailand and had posted the photo of their villa - Samujana Villas – at Koh Samui on February 26. However, Hall’s next post was on March 5th, the day Warne died with a photo of himself with Warne, with the caption “So sad. No more words today. Drained”.

Hall, CEO of Sporting News paid tribute to his friend and shared the link to his tribute along with the photo. In a letter Hall wrote, “Anybody that knew Shane knew his warmth, his caring, his incredible sense of humour, his laugh, the twinkle in his eye and that glare from those glowing, unnaturally white teeth.” Narrating the final days of Warne, Hall goes on at length detailing the moments he spend with the cricket icon in Thailand and his own association with Warne that stretches over 15 years.

Shane Warne’s Last Meal

“I have dined with Shane in many fine establishments, but rather than sample some of the local Thai fare, we tuck into a plate of Vegemite on toast. Shane chomping away: “Geez, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world”. An Australian through and through - this was to turn out to be his last meal.

“Ever the caring father, as I was leaving, he headed up to his bedroom to call his kids”, remembered Hall before revealing Warne had complained of chest pain earlier and no one in the touring part was aware if he had visited a doctor or not.

“None of us here are aware of Shane having visited a doctor, though he had complained to a friend of some chest pains and shortness of breath. He knew he was a bit overweight and was getting back into training harder,” added Hall.

Warne, 52, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand where he was holidaying. His manager James Erskine revealed the legendary spinner used to go on ‘ridiculous diets’ and that he had just finished one where Warne was consuming just fluids for nearly 14 days. The Thai Police on Sunday said that initial investigations have shown no indication of foul play in Warne’s death but an autopsy has been conducted.

