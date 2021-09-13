Revealed: Why Has BCCI Appointed MS Dhoni as Mentor For T20 World Cup?

Perhaps, the most surprising reveal in the announcement of India’s T20 World Cup wasn’t the inclusion or exclusion of a certain deserving star but the return of a legend in the dug-out for the marquee event. MS Dhoni, over a year after he quite international cricket, has been appointed to mentor Team India for the tournament.

Dhoni introduced himself to the world first as a big-hitting batter and then had them waxing lyrical about his sharp brain when he led a young Indian cricket team to the title win at the inaugural ICC World T20 which interestingly was his first ever assignment as captain.

He then led them to two more major ICC Trophies - ODI WC in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013 - all in the space of five years. And thus sealed his status as one of the greatest.

So it seems logical that a team that is searching for its first ever major ICC title since 2013 would bring in someone on board who has done it thrice during his own career.

Now, according to a report, the BCCI has brought in Dhoni to help the team strategise better. “MS has come as mentor because his mere presence in the dugout will help the team strategize better. When you have such resources at your disposal, why not use them at the opportune moment,” The Times of India quoted BCCI sources as saying.

And the fact that he will already be in UAE playing in IPL 2021, makes the decision quite convenient too.

However, the call hasn’t been met with universal acceptance. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was surprised why the team needed a mentor at this stage.

“I am surprised," Jadeja said on Sony Sports. “There is no fan bigger than me of MS Dhoni. I believe MS Dhoni was the first captain who made the next captain before leaving or they used to always keep changing whenever they wanted."

“When you made and left and that player has taken that team to a different level, there is a coach who has taken the team to World No.1, what happened overnight that a mentor was required? That thinking is surprising me a little,” he added.

