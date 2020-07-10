Reverse Swing Reverse? Watch Sachin Tendulkar Explain James Anderson's Remarkable Ability

We've all heard of reverse swing, but there's a bowler who bowls reverse swing reverse.
Confused? Sachin Tendulkar explained that England pacer James Anderson had the ability to bowl reverse swing in an unconventional way.
"Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar told West Indies legend Brian Lara on 100MB app explaining about Anderson's action.
"What I experienced over a period of time that he (Anderson) would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but at the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in.
"The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you.
"So what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost three-fourth of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me," he added.
While batting against @jimmy9, I noticed his remarkable ability to bowl reverse swing REVERSE!He is one of the best exponents of this art! Will be interesting to watch him bowl once the ball starts to reverse. #EngvWI @brianlara pic.twitter.com/zhPM8MXsUM— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 9, 2020
Tendulkar said Stuart Broad too has learnt the art from his bowling partner Anderson.
"Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing," he said.
Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 871 international wickets including 584 in Tests, the most by a pacer.
