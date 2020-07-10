Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Saltsjobaden CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Saltsjobaden CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Saltsjobaden CC elected to bat
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

57/1 (19.3)

West Indies trail by 147 runs
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Marsta CC

110/5 (10.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Nacka CC
Nacka CC*

24/0 (3.0)

Nacka CC need 87 runs in 42 balls at 12.42 rpo

Reverse Swing Reverse? Watch Sachin Tendulkar Explain James Anderson's Remarkable Ability

Sachin Tendulkar explained that England pacer James Anderson had the ability to bowl reverse swing in an unconventional way.

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
Reverse Swing Reverse? Watch Sachin Tendulkar Explain James Anderson's Remarkable Ability

We've all heard of reverse swing, but there's a bowler who bowls reverse swing reverse.

Confused? Sachin Tendulkar explained that England pacer James Anderson had the ability to bowl reverse swing in an unconventional way.

"Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar told West Indies legend Brian Lara on 100MB app explaining about Anderson's action.

"What I experienced over a period of time that he (Anderson) would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but at the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in.

"The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes' Energy is Infectious and He Will Make a Good Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

"So what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost three-fourth of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me," he added.

Tendulkar said Stuart Broad too has learnt the art from his bowling partner Anderson.

"Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing," he said.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 871 international wickets  including 584 in Tests, the most by a pacer.

