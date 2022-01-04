'Review for Bat Before Wicket?': Bangladesh Take DRS For LBW After Ball Hits the Bat, Players Trolled - WATCH

Bangladesh are on the cusp of winning their first-ever Test match in New Zealand. After taking a 130-run lead in the first innings, the visitors reduced the Black Caps to 145 for 7 by the end of the fourth day’s play. The hosts have managed to reduce the deficit and took a slim lead of 17 runs in the second innings. However, it would be interesting to see if they can fight back against a potent Bangladesh attack on the final day with five wickets in hand.

The tourists left no stone unturned in challenging the Kiwis throughout the game but some of their DRS calls have been utterly embarrassing. One such incident happened on Tuesday when Bangladesh players appealed for a leg before against Ross Taylor and the umpire gave the batsman not out. To everyone’s surprise, visiting captain Mominul Haque called for DRS with a few seconds left in the times.

The commentators were in splits after watching the replay that showed the ball hitting the meat of Taylor’s bat. Not only did the decision go against Bangladesh, but they had also exhausted their last review in a bizarre fashion.

Soon the video of the incident surfaced on social media and people launched a meme fest. India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also took to Twitter asking if the review was taken for ‘bat before wicket?’

Review for Bat Before Wicket? https://t.co/IOnk8TZ20L— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 4, 2022

Here’s how the fans reacted on social media:

Ban players hamesa kuch na kuch karte rehte hai.Koi stump ukhad deta hai,koi player ko wahi field me hatapai tak chalajata hai,match khatam hone se phele celebration karta hai.Thats why beating Bangladesh is always fun.— BADRI NARAYAN SAMAL (@BadriSamal) January 4, 2022

The way Taskin convencing captain for review it’s adorable— Vikram songara (@VikramSingh658) January 4, 2022

Har kisike pass Dhoni review system thodi na hoti he…. pic.twitter.com/qlZUaKmG5x— Man_Zala0143 (@Manhar0143) January 4, 2022

This is For the Second time I have seen @BCBtigers have taken Review for Bat Before Wicket— Dwayne_T (@Dwayne_AT) January 4, 2022

Bangladesh want to do anything for the win.. they gonna mad.— @sanjaychunera (@sanjaychunera) January 4, 2022

Bangladesh hasn’t won any of its previous 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats and wasn’t expected to test New Zealand in this match in the absence of veteran players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

But the tourists have steadily got on top of New Zealand, and Ebadot rammed home their advantage on Tuesday, finishing the day with figures of 4-39.

