India vs England: India Seek Right Balance and Restored Form Against Settled England

England on the other hand are absolutely flying, fortunate perhaps that a dramatic change in this summer’s weather has handed them favourable conditions, but in no mood to squander them and hoping to ride the coattails of their swing bowlers all the way to a 5-0 whitewash.
India have looked all at sea against the likes of Anderson, Broad, Woakes, Stokes and Curran and now find themselves in the unwelcome position of having to win or draw in order to avoid surrendering the series – and at the traditionally swing friendly Trent Bridge, a venue England have only lost once at in the last decade.
Their chief concern remains the flimsiness of their batting card in this series when faced with the moving ball, and with little time to make adjustments between Tests, the odds of them turning that around currently look rather bleak. However, they were unfortunate at Lord’s that England got to bowl and bat with the conditions in their favour, and should that be reversed in Nottingham, then as the number one Test side in the world they should be extremely disappointed if significant improvements are not made.
Considering that as a team they are averaging less than 170 runs an innings in this series, changes to the batting line up seem inevitable, with it looking very likely that the exciting Rishabh Pant will come into the side to make his debut at the expense of Dinesh Karthik.
India have arguably made big selectorial mistakes when picking their bowling attacks for both Tests, compounding the error of playing only one spinner at Edgbaston by picking two at Lord’s. However their fast bowling options should at least be bolstered for this Test by the likely return to the side of Jasprit Bumrah – now all they need to do is manage to pick the right lineup.
England are fortunate that picking their lineup was about the biggest problem they faced in the build up, the exoneration of Ben Stokes and his subsequent restoration to their squad, leaving the selectors with a real dilemma ahead of this Test.
Ultimately they plumped for Stokes’ inclusion at the expense of Sam Curran, the Edgbaston man of the match extremely unfortunate to miss out, but perhaps always the most likely call once it became clear that the all round explosive talents of Stokes were going to be at Joe Root’s disposal once again.
It was a choice Root described as “one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make as captain”, but it doesn’t seem like he ever had any real intention of not restoring his former vice-captain to the side immediately.
“I sat down with Ben and asked him where he was and he said he is desperate to play and there is no doubt in my mind that he is mentally ready to play,” said Root. “We assessed his fitness in training and he is good to go.”
It hasn't garnered all that much attention, largely thanks to their glut of in form allrounders and the performance of their bowling attack, but England do still have huge question marks about their top order, with Keaton Jennings still yet to really convince, Alastair Cook’s form seemingly eternally quite patchy and a 20-year-old with no previous experience of batting at number four in county cricket, now doing so for his country in Tests.
With Bumrah seemingly set to return, and a more sensible configuration of bowlers than they’ve deployed in either of the first two Tests likely, India definitely still have the potential to cause England’s brittle batting lineup some serious problems – but until their batsmen step up, the time they have left to do so grows increasingly scarce.
First Published: August 17, 2018, 7:37 PM IST