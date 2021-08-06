RH vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 06, 08:00 PM IST

RH vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 6, 8:00 PM IST

The 2021 edition of the Kashmir Premier League is all set to begin from August 6 to August 17. The inaugural edition of the T20 Championship will see six teams: Kotli Lions, Rawalakot Hawks, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

The main aim of KPL 2021 is to promote cricket in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that all the teams will have five local Kashmir players in their squad along with other international stars.

The first match of the controversial T20 Championship will see Rawalakot Hawks locking horns with Mirpur Royals. The match will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad on August 6, Friday at 08:00 PM IST. Both Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals were formed in 2020. Hawks will be led by Shahid Afridi while the Royals will see Shoaib Malik as their skipper.

Ahead of the match between Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals; here is everything you need to know:

RH vs MR Telecast

Rawalakot Hawks vs Mirpur Royals match will not be broadcasted in India.

RH vs MR Live Streaming

The RH vs MR match will be streamed live on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

RH vs MR Match Details

The first match of the Kashmir Premier League 2021 will be played between Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals on August 06, Friday at 08:00 PM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

RH vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shahid Afridi

Vice-Captain- Shoaib Malik

Suggested Playing XI for RH vs MR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan

Batsmen: Ahmad Shahzad, Sharjeel Khan, Khushdil Shah, Owais Shah

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain, Waqas Maqsood, Abrar Ahmad

RH vs MR Probable XIs:

Rawalakot Hawks: Zafar Gohar, Samiullah Afridi, Ahmad Shahzad, Bismillah Khan, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahid Afridi (Captain), Matt Prior, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

Mirpur Royals: Khushdil Shah, Owais Shah, Amad Butt, Mohammad Irfan, Mukhtar Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik (Captain)

