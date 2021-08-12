RH vs OW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 12, 04:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: RH vs OW dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors August 12, 04:00 PM IST

RH vs OW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors:

Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors will lock horns with each other in the 13th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kashmir Premier League. The match will be played on August 12, Thursday at 04:00 PM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

Rawalakot Hawks are a team to beat in the competition. They are currently atop the standings. Hawks have won three out of four league matches. The team has been unbeatable in the T20 Championship so far as their match against Kotli Lions was abandoned due to rain. They will start the contest on Thursday as the favorites.

Overseas Warriors, on the other hand, need to regroup themselves at the earliest to stay relevant in the competition. The team lost their first match against Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven wickets. The same was followed by the Warriors making a comeback and winning their next game against Bagh Stallions by five wickets. However, the Warriors were outclassed by Mirpur Royals in their previous match. With one victory from three league games, Overseas Warriors are currently second-last in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

RH vs OW Telecast

Rawalakot Hawks vs Overseas Warriors match will not be broadcasted in India.

RH vs OW Live Streaming

The RH vs OW match will be streamed live on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

RH vs OW Match Details

The 13th match of the Kashmir Premier League 2021 will be played between Rawalakot Hawks and Overseas Warriors on August 12, Thursday at 04:00 PM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

RH vs OW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azam Khan

Vice-Captain- Shahid Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for RH vs OW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Ahmad Shahzad, Nasir Nawaz, Kamran Ghulam

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Waqas Maqsood, Sohail Khan, Faizan Saleem

RH vs OW Probable XIs:

Rawalakot Hawks: Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahid Afridi (Captain), Matt Prior, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Samiullah Afridi, Ahmad Shahzad, Bismillah Khan, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat

Overseas Warriors: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Uthman Ali Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Agha Salman, Faizan Saleem, Kamran Ghulam

