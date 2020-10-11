SRH vs RR, MI vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Royals Seek Change in Fortunes; Battle of Table-Toppers

SRH vs RR, MI vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 11th of October.

SRH have won 3 and lost 3 of their 6 matches in the tournament while RR after starting the competition with a bang with two wins in their first two matches, have lost four in a row.

Rajasthan Royals: RR have royally fallen down ​after their smashing wins in their first two matches of the tournament in Sharjah. They have lost 4 matches in a row and are currently languishing at number 7 in the points table.

What has been disappointing more than the losses is the manner in which RR has folded in these 4 matches – they have been outplayed and for the most part not even competed in the match.

RR’s dramatic fall is closely linked to the stunning reversal in form of their two star batsmen – Steven Smith and Sanju Samson – after starting with a bang with two match-winning performances in Sharjah, the duo have fallen apart and have registered 7 single digit scores in a combined last 8 innings.

Jofra Archer continues to be the ace bowler – he has picked 8 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of just under 7.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH have won three of their last 4 matches and would be elated with the performance of their star openers against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put together their 5th hundred stand in the IPL – 160 in 15 overs helping SRH post a total in excess of 200 which ultimately handed them a massive victory.

But the team needs more from the middle order. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson need a big score.

The bowling is led by their champion leg-break master spin wizard – Rashid Khan. He is SRH’s leading wicket-taker and also their most restrictive bowler in IPL 2020 – he has a stunning economy rate of 4.83 in the tournament! T Natarajan has been impressive too picking 7 wickets in 6 matches at just under 8 an over.

Predicted XI:

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed