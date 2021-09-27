Richa Ghosh Joins Hobart Hurricanes, Becomes 5th India Cricketer to Play in WBBL 2021

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be representing Hobart Hurricans in Australia’s Women Big Bash League this season. Ghosh thus becomes the fifth India cricketer to link up with WBBL in 2021.

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav have also signed up with various WWBL teams for the upcoming season. While Mandhana and Deepti will represent Sydney Thunder, Shafali and Radha will turn out for Sydney Sixers.

Ghosh, who turns 18 on Tuesday, made her international debut in 2021 in a WT20I Tri-series in Australia. Since then, she has played nine WT20Is, scored 126 runs and has five dismissals to her name.

Ghosh made her ODI debut during the ongoing tour of Australia, where she impressed with her big-hitting abilities. On debut she made an unbeaten 32 followed by 44 and a duck in the second and third ODI as India lost the series 1-2.

Meanwhile, Shafali, world’s top-ranked women T20I batter, is looking forward to her maiden stint in WBBL. “This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun," Verma was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself."

Verma will open the innings alongside Alyssa Healy in what promises to be a formidable opening pair for Sydney Sixers as they target a third title who are currently led by Ellyse Perry.

Verma has already played under Sixers coach Ben Swayer at The Hundred where she represented Birmingham Phoenix.

“Shafali is very impressive. She’s such a talent and she’s fearless," Sawyer said. “She hits to different areas of the field and plays shots that are different to the other three girls in that top four. The experience I had with her in Birmingham was that she wants to learn, she wants to get better and she wants to grow as a player and a person."

