Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Richard Hadlee to Undergo Surgery for Secondary Cancer

ICC | Updated: July 16, 2018, 9:53 AM IST
Richard Hadlee to Undergo Surgery for Secondary Cancer

Richard Hadlee (ICC)

New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee is scheduled to have further surgery following the discovery of secondary cancer in his liver, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced.

“This week, Richard will undergo further surgery after secondary cancer was discovered in his liver,” said a NZC statement on Monday. “Medical advice is that it's still at a very early stage and is operable. Once he has recovered from the operation, Richard will undergo further chemotherapy treatment.”

The 67-year-old Hadlee, New Zealand’s greatest fast bowler who once held the record for most Test wickets – 431 – was earlier diagnosed with bowel cancer, with updates at the time saying that he was expected to make a full recovery following surgery.

“As with the first statement released on this matter, we disclose these details solely in the interests of transparency, and to avoid speculation and gossip,” explained NZC. “We would again ask that people respect our request for privacy.”

One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Hadlee also scored 3124 runs in 86 Tests to go with his rich haul of wickets, and scored 1751 runs and picked up 158 wickets in 115 one-day internationals before retiring in 1990.

Also Watch

Richard Hadleerichard hadlee cancer
First Published: July 16, 2018, 9:53 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking