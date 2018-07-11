Ricky Ponting Confident of Australia Bouncing Back Ahead of 2019 World Cup

The defending champions have lost 16 of their last 18 ODIs and have not been in a good space ever since the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ saga in South Africa saw regular skipper Steve Smith and deputy David Warner being banned by Cricket Australia. Coach Darren Lehmann also resigned and the reins were handed to former Australia opener Justin Langer.
"One thing I do know is we've got still the best depth of any cricket nation in the world and I will continue to say that," the 43-year-old said at a promotional event as per reports in cricket.com.au.
"We'll keep producing great players. It's only 12 months away from the next one-day World Cup. The last five games — (while) the results did not quite go our way, it gave an opportunity for some younger guys to get some games under their belts. There are 16 one-dayers to be played between now and the next World Cup.
"I'll guarantee you when you put the Australian group of 15 players down on a sheet of paper, that group will line up as good as any other team in the world."
Injuries have added to the woes with Smith and Warner already out. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh are all injured and Australia will hope to have their services going into the showpiece event.
The 50-over calendar is packed for Australia as they will first host South Africa and India in ODIs before heading to India and Pakistan to play in ODIs. And Ponting is confident that his former teammate Langer is building the right culture in the dressing room.
"The environment Justin Langer will create around that team will be a place that everyone will just get better, they'll just improve, they'll love the environment," Ponting said.
"I'm really excited about what the future holds not just right now but for the next 20 years. We are a passionate cricket nation that keeps producing good players. We've got some seriously good players that at their best will challenge any team in the world in any conditions."
First Published: July 11, 2018, 12:36 PM IST