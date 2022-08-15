Ricky Ponting Explains Rationale For Predicting India As Winners of Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan will again be on top of every other news platform when these two arch-rivals will be up against each other in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 which is to start from August 27. The second game of the tournament will be the mother of all clashes with both these teams opening up their campaigns in the continental tournament. Nevertheless, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had revealed his pick when he was asked about the potential winners.

Now, he had explained the rationale for picking India as the winners.

Furthermore, when asked about his impressions of this great rivalry, he said that he has always compared India vs Pakistan to Australia vs England which all boils down to The Ashes.

“To be totally honest when I think about it(India vs Pakistan), it’s one that we’ve been starved of, haven’t we? For obvious reasons looking back at last 15 or 20 years. I’m sure it means more to the players from both these countries. But you know I think Australia-England, the Ashes cricket is the pinnacle and I’m sure the Indians and the Pakistanis will say the same about their rivalry being the pinnacle of test match cricket,” Ponting told ICC’s Youtube channel.

“But any any time as a cricket lover and a cricket observer, it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch because it’s everything just goes up a notch doesn’t it?” he added.

Coming back to his pick, when he was asked about the winners of India vs Pakistan clash, he replied:

“You put me on the spot there. No, look as I said, I said India would win the Asia Cup, so I’ll stick with india to win that clash against Pakistan. I mean that’s taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continue to present out-and-out superstar players. They’ve had a tough run as we know in the last 20 years with not being able to play a lot of cricket at home.”

“That looks like it’s slowly starting to turn as well. Yeah but India’s ability to produce and stand up and win big games of cricket in big events is something to behold. So, I think India will win narrowly,” he signed off.

