Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 25, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

133/9 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

134/3 (17.2)

Rangpur Rangers beat Sylhet Thunder by 7 wickets
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

69/5 (11.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

20/2 (3.1)

Melbourne Stars need 56 runs in 46 balls at 7.30 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli as Captain of His Test Team of the Decade

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade.

PTI |December 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli as Captain of His Test Team of the Decade

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade, which featured four English players.

Ponting's Test team of the 2010s doesn't feature any other Indian apart from Kohli, who is currently ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen.

The Englishmen in his team include all-rounder Ben Stokes, batsman Alastair Cook, and the pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Among the Australians he has opted for Steve Smith and David Warner along with spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun," Ponting wrote on his twitter handle.

"This would be my Test team of the 2010's: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkarra (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson."

Kohli has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

The 31-year-old from Delhi, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).

The India skipper, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-getter. Kohli holds the number one position in both the ICC Test and ODI batting charts.

Kohli was also named captain of the Test XI of the decade by Cricket Australia's official news website.

Off The Fieldricky pontingvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more