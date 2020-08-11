Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

Ricky Ponting Recalls Son's Near-death Experiences & How it Changed His Life

Life has not been easy for former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's son, Fletcher. Just five, he has had two near-death experiences, where his father was forced to watch him helplessly. Recently, Ponting opened up about the horrific experiences.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
When six weeks old, Fletcher won a battle with meningitis, and then at eight months, he contracted an infection during hernia surgery.

'He was just limp. I thought to myself, "He's gone!" Every nurse and doctor from the level rushed into the room at the same time - it was like a code red,' Ponting told The Herald Sun.

'It's where your mind goes. Your body goes numb. You are helpless. There's nothing scarier.'

'I thought he was going to come out with his whole right side cut out. Luckily, they got it before it got into his flesh and took over his body,' Ponting said.

Ponting recalled one of the moments which changed him forever.

'We got to the chemotherapy ward where there was a 13-year-old boy... and he's attached to all these machines and tubes are coming out of him,' he told The Howie Games.

'He must have been a cricket fan … I got up close to the glass, he saw me by the window and he sat up in bed and his face lit up.'

'Once we got out the front both of us just started bawling our eyes out at what we'd just seen,' Ponting said.

'That was the line in the sand. It was, "Right, now we've got to help these people."'

Ever since that the Ponting Foundation has been supporting families battling cancer, providing them emotional and financial assistance.

