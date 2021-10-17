Ricky Ponting Turned Down BCCI After Being Approached For India Coaching Role: Report

The legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting was reportedly approached by the BCCI with an offer to take up the role of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. However, Ponting, who is currently associated with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, turned it down.

According to a report in The Times of India, while the reasons for his refusal are unknown and in all likeliness, the legendary Rahul Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Indian cricket team now.

“Rahul was the only ideal candidate. The challenge was making him agree to it. Truth be told, there’s no other choice”, TOI quoted a source as saying.

Under Ponting, DC ended runners-up last season and made the playoffs this year as well.

While the BCCI is yet to make anything official, Dravid seems to be a unanimous choice. However, the latest reports, if true, are in stark contrast to what was being claimed earlier.

Though Dravid was approached earlier too, the former India captain was not keen on taking over as the head coach as he was more interested to continue working as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, BCCI told Dravid that he won’t be able to continue at NCA at his current salary and therefore if he does wish to continue his association with Team India, taking over as the new head coach is his only choice.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has said he has no clue what’s happening on the coaching front. “No idea exactly what’s happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet," Kohli said when asked about Dravid’s appointment.

Dravid was the coach of a second-string Indian limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year when several senior members of the Indian team were in England for a Test tour.

