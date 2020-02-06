Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: USA VS OMA

live
USA USA
OMA OMA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Ricky Ponting Turns Back the Clock, Posts Video of Indoor Net Session

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was known for his ability to pick the line and length of the ball very early and get into a great position to execute his shots when he was at the peak of his powers as a batsman and led a team that dominated cricket for an entire generation.

Cricketnext Staff |February 6, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Ricky Ponting Turns Back the Clock, Posts Video of Indoor Net Session

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was known for his ability to pick the line and length of the ball very early and get into a great position to execute his shots when he was at the peak of his powers as a batsman and led a team that dominated cricket for an entire generation.

And now, Ponting, who joined social media platform Twitter only a few months back has posted a video of him during an indoor net session, displaying his wide range of strokeplay that had become so iconic for that generation of cricket watchers.

Ponting captioned the video, "Just like riding a bike. A very slow bike.", alluding to how he is adjusting to putting on the pads and wielding the bat in his hand once again.

Since his retirement, Ponting has gone on to become an important voice in the landscape of Australian cricket, and is unafraid to voice his opinions on issues which he deems are relevant and important.

Australian cricketcricketOff The FieldPontingponting netspunterricky ponting

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more