Ridiculed for his Weight, Mohammad Yousuf Wants This Pakistan Youngster To Learn from Virat Kohli

Azam Khan, son of Moin Khan, is really heavy. So heavy that he is often targeted for being out of shape. But when it comes to his skills, there is no doubt that the 22-year-old can grind any opposition with his bat. A look at his PSL performance only vouches for what former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf says. That he needs to curb his temperament and learn to play his shots in a restraint manner. And for this, Azam must look to India’s best batsman Virat Kohli.

“He’s young and has just played one season of First-Class cricket. He’s an excited and emotional player who likes to hit sixes. He plays amazing cover drives and on drives but has this sudden urge of hitting sixes. One, he’s playing more T20s leagues and second, sixes are liked a lot more. But the amount of hard work he has shown in his hard work and in batting deserve a praise.” He also added that the Azam needs to curb his temperament as he often goes for the big shots.

“Our main aim was to reduce his weight. When he comes next, we will work on his batting as well. Sixes are important, but only when the time and moment is correct. If the scoreboard is ticking, there’s no need. Look at these big players, that’s how these guys play – Kohli, Williamson, Babar and Rohit,” Yousuf added. Yousuf has been named the batting coach for PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board)’s National High Performance Center (NHPC). He recently worked with PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators’ batsman Azam Khan and added that fitness in current Pakistan cricket team has improved manifolds.

