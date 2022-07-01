'Ridiculous': Michael Vaughan Reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's Omission in Rescheduled Fifth Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was unimpressed with Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission from India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Ashwin was not picked in the XI in the first four Tests of the series last year and the Indian management stuck with their four pace bowlers plus Ravindra Jadeja combination in the English conditions.

The overcast conditions also played a crucial role in India picking Shardul Thakur over Ashwin for the series decider. While Jadeja scored a half-century in a warm-up match which made his case to get a place in the Edgbaston Test.

Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: “No @ashwinravi99!!!! Ridiculous .. #ENGvIND.”



Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India on Friday.

With skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, Jasprit Bumrah will be India’s 36th Test captain. Shubman Gill is the only specialist opener while Shardul Thakur as seamer all-rounder has been preferred over veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bumrah admitted that he is elated and privileged to lead the Indian cricket team and was also happy with team’s preparation for the crucial clash.

“It’s a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can’t get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it’s for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers – myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder,” Bumrah said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Stokes said that he chose to bowl first to keep the momentum going as his team did well while chasing the target in recent times.

“We’re gonna have a bowl. We’ve done well chasing and it’s also to see how the wicket will behave. It’s obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We’re going to keep the same attitude going,” said Stokes.

Playing XIs of India and England

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

