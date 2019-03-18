Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League

Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh has been handed a three month ban by the BCCI for taking part in Abu Dhabi Cricket’s Ramadan T20 Cup without the permission from the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI). Singh, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad in IPL-12, was did not seek prior permission from the board before taking part in the league, violating BCCI regulations.
“As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without its permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019. He has been removed from the current India ‘A’ squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ starting May 31, 2019,” the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.
“The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations,” the statement added.
Singh was part of the Deccan Gladiators team in Abu Dhabi and scored 104 runs and also picked up two wickets. He also took part in the tournament back in 2017 when he was part of the Alubond Tigers.
The 21-year-old has a fantastic first-class record, averaging 71.52 from 19 games and an average of 43.05 from 24 List A matches. The UP southpaw played in five games for KKR this season with a top-score of 30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.
